Beer thief sparks police chase to Wagga

A 55-year-old man led police on a 170-kilometre chase, after stealing a case of beer.
The man entered a grocery store on East Street, Murrumbateman, at 6.30pm last night (November 27) and allegedly stole a case of beer.
Police tracked his car, a Mercedes C180 Coupe, travelling south on the Hume Highway, Yass, and when the driver didn’t stop, began a chase that lasted 170 kilometres.
The car was stopped and the man arrested on Docker Street, Wagga Wagga, after he allegedly failed to pay for petrol at the nearby service station.
He was charged with shoplifting, police pursuit, not stopping when directed, negligent driving, speeding, consuming alcohol while driving, obtaining property by deception and having an expired licence.
