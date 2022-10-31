Big band swing spectacular 

“Arts in the City” columnist HELEN MUSA looks over the arts horizon at what shows are heading our way…

JOHN Morrison’s Swing City Big Band concert spectacular will feature 15 musicians and singers playing big band hits of the ’40s while showcasing the talents of jazz singers Gregg Arthur and Jackie Cooper. Morrison, James’ big brother, is recognised as one of Australia’s leading jazz drummers. Canberra Theatre, November 12.

The 2022 Canberra Short Film Festival is running at Dendy, Smith’s Alternative and PhotoAccess, November 4-19. Themed screenings include sessions on “Gender Politics & Sexuality”, “Iranian Nights”, “First Nations’ Stories” and “Fright Night”. The awards night is at Dendy on November 19 and a finale at Smith’s on November 20. All details at csff.com.au

THE historical comedy-drama “Dreaming of the Meridian Arc” opens the 26th Japanese Film Festival at Palace Electric, November 16-20.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra, in consultation with Government House, has cancelled the Summer Prom planned for December 3 because of persistent rainfall and the likely condition of the grounds.

TASMANIAN artist, writer and curator Julie Gough and Australian pianist and composer Andrea Keller have been announced as the ANU HC Coombs Creative Arts Fellows for 2022 after three years of restrictions. The Fellowship was established in 1964 and previous recipients include Sidney Nolan, Arthur Boyd, Don Burrows, Don Banks and Canberra’s Judith Clingan.

CANBERRA Community Chorale and Kompactus Chamber Choir will present “Jubilate Deo” by the contemporary American composer Dan Forrest, taken from the traditional Psalm 100 text, “O be joyful in the Lord all ye lands” but set in seven different languages. Wesley Uniting Church Forrest, 5pm, Sunday November 6.

DANISH-born comedian, broadcaster and writer Sandi Toksvig, is probably best known for having taken over from Stephen Fry as host of BBC2’s popular quiz show “QI”. She will present “Sandi Toksvig Live!” at Llewellyn Hall on November 12.