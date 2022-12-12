Big surge in pothole damaged cars, NRMA says

TYRE and wheel damage caused by potholes increased significantly in Canberra this year, according to the NRMA.

Following months of wet weather opening up countless potholes, Canberra and its surrounds recorded a 55 per cent increase in wheel and tyre related damage between July and November, compared with 2021.

It comes as the NRMA’s Fix Our Broken Roads report released today (December 13) revealed that areas outside the ACT require “urgent” funding to fix potholed littered roads, with a $47 million backlog of funding needed by local councils to maintain local roads.

“Within capital country, the Upper Lachlan Shire carried the heaviest burden with a $26 million backlog while Goulburn recorded an almost $9 million backlog,” NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said.

“The NRMA has an almighty job on its hands over the next year fighting to get the funding councils need to fix our flood ravaged, potholed littered road network.”