Booming short-film festival celebrates winners

WINNERS in the 27th Canberra Short Film Festival were announced at a packed event at Dendy last night (November 19).
Among the winners was Stephanie Begg’s “Echo Pines,” for which she won best director in the Canberra category and Barry Jarrot won best production design, in which rookie Detective Barnes (Danielle King) takes the lead on a missing child case, only to encounter a punch of unexplainable phenomena in a forest obviously near Canberra and getting no support from her fellow officers.
Best Film of the Festival went to “Acts for the Invisible”, directed and written by Kate Vinen, which looks at Alistair Trung, one of Australia’s most celebrated fashion designers, who grapples with the meaning of grief after his life partner dies.
National Category winner was “Amissa Anima,” a short drama directed by Tatiana Doroshenko where four boys survive on the night streets of St Kilda in Australia in the ’80s until an act of betrayal pushes the boys to take action
Festival director, John Frohlich said the 2022 event had been its largest festival, with more than 600 submissions, including more than 70 from the ACT, with 215 films from 21 countries screened.
It was, he said, proof apparent that the short-film format is having a resurgence, attributable to its more creative, accessible and independent format than seen in feature film or television.
One more category, “Smith’s Short Shorts,” will be announced tonight (November 20), after the finale screening at Smith’s Alternative.
Winning and commended films
Best Film of the Festival
Acts for the Invisible
National Category
Best Film: Amissa Anima
Best Director: Tatiana Doroshenko – Amissa Anima
Best Screenplay: Ismail Khan – Sunnies
Best Editing: Raymond J Evans – Mars
Best Cinematography: Petra Leslie – Acts for the Invisible
Best Production Design: Barry Jarrot – Hermit
Best Sound: Nest
Best SFX/VFX: Shudder
Best Comedy: Hatchback
Best Actor: Mitchell Brotz – Animal Work
Best Actress: Claudia Hruschka – Jungle
Emerging Talent: The Party Job
Highly Commended:
Laughter Club
Inspire Me
Sunset Country
International Category
Best Film: Safe As Houses
Best Director: Kohei Hirota – Falling in Love with A#
Best Art Direction: Fishwife
Best Cinematography: Hunros Jorna
Best Screenplay: Fabien Ara – Fairyocious
Innovation & Creativity Award: Once I Passed
Best Score: Martin Gerigk – Once I Passed
Best Sound Design: Mohammad K Alavi – Silence Again
Best Editing: Jean-Baptiste Guignot – Freefall
Best Actress: Lauren Corah – Jackson
Best Production Design: Carlos Flores – Distance of Time
Best SFX: INCUBUS
Human Rights Award: Water, Wind, Dust, Bread
Highly Commended:
The Savior
Mamma
The Finding
Split Ends
Silence Again
Canberra
Best Film: The Power of Love
Best Director: Stephanie Begg – Echo Pines
Best Cinematography: Cameron Dunlop – Dust Cloud
Best Editing: The Power of Love
Best Score: Not Everything’s About You
Best Production Design: Barry Jarrot – Echo Pines
Best Actor: Jacob Brede – BLOOMIN’ (alex’s monologue)
Best Actress: Danielle King – Echo Pines
Best Screenplay: Maura Pierlot – Fragments Series
Emerging Talent: Zain Oskar Brown – Concrete Cylinders
Best TV or Web Series: Dan Sanguinetti – Fragments Series
Best Comedy: Not Everything is About You
Best VFX: Echo Pines
Best SFX: Violet Daze
Highly Commended:
A Letter Home
BLOOMIN’ (alex’s monologue)
Music Video
Best International MV: David Lindmer // Omen
Best National MV: Let’s Make a Baby – The Maes
Best MV: Ain’t Many Like Lenny – CJ Shaw
Highly Commended
Hippo – The Lazy Eyes
Alaska – Holly George
Mess of Iguanas – Entangled
Metal Bruises – Effie Li
First Nations Stories
Best Film: Mikayla
Highly Commended
Mourning Country
Háldi
Mungo
The Yapas
Animation
Best Film: Saturation
Best National Animation: Anxiety
Best Canberra Animation: Ain’t Many Like Lenny
Best Schools/U18s Animation: Under the Bed
Highly Commended
Our Photo Memento
Memento Mori
Pebble
Blow Out
The Statue
Documentary
Best International Doc: Not Like You
Best National Doc: Acts For The Invisible (trophy)
Best Schools/U18s Doc: The Rock Pool Waltz
Highly Commended:
Inspire Me
Pandemonium
Scars
Experimental
Best Experimental: The Cost
Best National: 101 Days of Lockdown
Best International: Once I Passed
Highly Commended
Demi-Gods
The One Who Went South
Earthquake without Richter
2-Minute Film
Best National: Kudzu
Best International: Leo
Best Canberra: How to do Laundry
Highly Commended
Lucky Dumplings
Defy the Odds
Strictly Bathroom
Methane: An Underdog Villain of Global Warming
Schools/Under 18
Best film: The Rock Pool Waltz
Highly Commended
Faithful Street
The Multigrain Murders
Pandemonium
The Call
Spiritus Awards
The Sanctuary
Mourning Country
The Rock Pool Waltz (Junior Award)
