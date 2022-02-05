Violence fears as protesters march on Parliament House again

A SWELLING crowd of largely maskless protesters, estimated to be at around two thousand, has gathered this afternoon (February 5) in front of Old Parliament House and is heading to Parliament House, where police are waiting for them behind barricades.

According to one witness in the thick of the mob, there is “potential for violence”.

Three men in “Proud Boys” uniforms and wearing masks and ski goggles have been spotted. The Proud Boys, started in the US, is an exclusively male, far-right, neo-fascist, group that promotes and engages in political violence.

The crowd, carrying Australian flags, banners of the Solidarity Movement of Australia, and waving posters invoking Jesus and insulting the Prime Minister, is a continuation of the presence of interstate protesters that saw police clear illegal campers from the Patrick White Lawns yesterday. A man was also arrested after police discovered a loaded, sawn-off rifle in his car.

Yesterday police warned the protest rallies against COVID-19 vaccine mandates were expected to continue into next week.

Protest groups were congregating at locations within the Parliamentary Triangle, and were regularly moving from illegal camping locations.

On Wednesday three people were arrested in the Parliamentary Triangle during that day’s demonstrations against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.

Police said that while they recognised the right to “peaceful” protest, legal issues – such as camping and illegal parking – would be dealt with by law enforcement.

Protesters gather at Old Parliament House.

Photos: Mike Welsh