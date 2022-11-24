Builders and designers return to winners’ circle

Leading residential builders, designers and manufacturers gathered earlier this month to celebrate the prestigious 2022 HIA-CSR ACT and Southern NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards, which showcase the best in residential housing, kitchens and bathrooms from HIA members from the ACT, South Coast, Southern Tablelands and Riverina.
CORE Building Group and ART Group have picked up two prizes in this year’s top housing and kitchen & bathroom awards.
The companies were recognised in the Outdoor Project and Apartment Complex categories of the 2022 HIA-CSR ACT and Southern NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.
Among other leading local winners were Modern Constructions and The Dept.Of Design, who were awarded the HIA People’s Choice prize and Light House Architecture & Science and 360 Building Solutions, won the GreenSmart Sustainable Home award.
The Riverina Home of the Year was awarded to Xavier Higgins Building, while Apprentice of the Year went to Canberra apprentice carpenter David Guinane.
The Riverina Home of the Year was awarded to Xavier Higgins Building, while Apprentice of the Year went to Canberra apprentice carpenter David Guinane.
“HIA members from across the region were able to attend the gala celebration for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic,” says Greg Weller, the HIA’s executive director, ACT & Southern NSW.
“Despite the challenging times that the industry has faced over the past year, the night was a chance to celebrate the hard work, exceptional quality of building and design from our members from the past year.”
The major winners will represent the region and compete at a national level at the 2023 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards in May.
And the winners are…
Home of the Year DNA Architects and Preferred Builders
Riverina Home of the Year Xavier Higgins Building
Apprentice of the Year David Guinane
HIA People’s Choice Award Modern Constructions and The Dept.Of Design
Custom Built Home of the Year DNA Architects and Preferred Builders
Display Home of the Year Exceed Homes and Arkitex
GreenSmart Sustainable Home Light House Architecture & Science and 360 Building Solutions
Outdoor Project Core Building Group and ART Group
Apartment Complex Core Building Group and ART Group
Professional Small Builder / Renovator PAH Innovative Construction
HIA Professional Medium Builder / Renovator Achieve Homes
Professional Large Builder / Renovator McDonald Jones Homes (Canberra)
Building Women – Small Business Management Bec Hopper
Bathroom of the Year Pichelmann Custom Building Services
Coastal Home Bellevarde Constructions
Country Home Xavier Higgins Building
Custom Built Home up to $500,000 Todd Gillard Homes
Custom Built Home $500,001 – $600,000 Wayne Carter Homes
Custom Built Home $600,001 – $700,000 Freedom Built
Custom Built Home $700,001 – $1.0 million Classic Constructions and Quest Architecture
Custom Built Home $1 million to $1.5 million DNA Architects and Brother Projects
Custom Built Home Over $1.5 million Bellevarde Constructions
Custom Built Home Over $3 million Preferred Builders and DNA Architects
Work Health & Safety McDonald Jones Homes (Canberra)
Heritage Renovation Freedom Built
Host Trainer of the Year Paul Urbaniak
Kitchen Design MMM Interiors
Kitchen of the Year Pichelmann Custom Building Services
New Bathroom Pichelmann Custom Building Services New Kitchen Pichelmann Custom Building Services
Renovated Kitchen Status Living
Renovation / Addition Project > Over $500,001 Rettke Builders and Sketch Interiors & Design
Renovation / Addition Project > Up to $500,000 Status Living
Renovation / Addition Project of the Year Status Living
Residential Design DNA Architects
Residential Interior Design Sketch Interiors & Design and Rettke Builders
Townhouse / Villa Development Architects Ring & Associates and Antos Constructions
Townhouse / Villa of the Year Antos Constructions and Architects Ring & Associates
