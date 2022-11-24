Builders and designers return to winners’ circle

Leading residential builders, designers and manufacturers gathered earlier this month to celebrate the prestigious 2022 HIA-CSR ACT and Southern NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards, which showcase the best in residential housing, kitchens and bathrooms from HIA members from the ACT, South Coast, Southern Tablelands and Riverina.

CORE Building Group and ART Group have picked up two prizes in this year’s top housing and kitchen & bathroom awards.

The companies were recognised in the Outdoor Project and Apartment Complex categories of the 2022 HIA-CSR ACT and Southern NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.

Among other leading local winners were Modern Constructions and The Dept.Of Design, who were awarded the HIA People’s Choice prize and Light House Architecture & Science and 360 Building Solutions, won the GreenSmart Sustainable Home award.

Leading residential builders, designers and manufacturers gathered at Parliament House earlier this month to celebrate the prestigious awards, which showcase the best in residential housing, kitchens and bathrooms from Housing Industry Association (HIA) members from the ACT, South Coast, Southern Tablelands and Riverina.

The Riverina Home of the Year was awarded to Xavier Higgins Building, while Apprentice of the Year went to Canberra apprentice carpenter David Guinane.

“HIA members from across the region were able to attend the gala celebration for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic,” says Greg Weller, the HIA’s executive director, ACT & Southern NSW.

“Despite the challenging times that the industry has faced over the past year, the night was a chance to celebrate the hard work, exceptional quality of building and design from our members from the past year.”

The major winners will represent the region and compete at a national level at the 2023 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards in May.

And the winners are…

Home of the Year DNA Architects and Preferred Builders

Riverina Home of the Year Xavier Higgins Building

Apprentice of the Year David Guinane

HIA People’s Choice Award Modern Constructions and The Dept.Of Design

Custom Built Home of the Year DNA Architects and Preferred Builders

Display Home of the Year Exceed Homes and Arkitex

GreenSmart Sustainable Home Light House Architecture & Science and 360 Building Solutions

Outdoor Project Core Building Group and ART Group

Apartment Complex Core Building Group and ART Group

Professional Small Builder / Renovator PAH Innovative Construction

HIA Professional Medium Builder / Renovator Achieve Homes

Professional Large Builder / Renovator McDonald Jones Homes (Canberra)

Building Women – Small Business Management Bec Hopper

Bathroom of the Year Pichelmann Custom Building Services

Coastal Home Bellevarde Constructions

Country Home Xavier Higgins Building

Custom Built Home up to $500,000 Todd Gillard Homes

Custom Built Home $500,001 – $600,000 Wayne Carter Homes

Custom Built Home $600,001 – $700,000 Freedom Built

Custom Built Home $700,001 – $1.0 million Classic Constructions and Quest Architecture

Custom Built Home $1 million to $1.5 million DNA Architects and Brother Projects

Custom Built Home Over $1.5 million Bellevarde Constructions

Custom Built Home Over $3 million Preferred Builders and DNA Architects

Work Health & Safety McDonald Jones Homes (Canberra)

Heritage Renovation Freedom Built

Host Trainer of the Year Paul Urbaniak

Kitchen Design MMM Interiors

Kitchen of the Year Pichelmann Custom Building Services

New Bathroom Pichelmann Custom Building Services New Kitchen Pichelmann Custom Building Services

Renovated Kitchen Status Living

Renovation / Addition Project > Over $500,001 Rettke Builders and Sketch Interiors & Design

Renovation / Addition Project > Up to $500,000 Status Living

Renovation / Addition Project of the Year Status Living

Residential Design DNA Architects

Residential Interior Design Sketch Interiors & Design and Rettke Builders

Townhouse / Villa Development Architects Ring & Associates and Antos Constructions

Townhouse / Villa of the Year Antos Constructions and Architects Ring & Associates