Bushfires keep Penny on her toes

Here’s HELEN MUSA’s latest “Arts in the City” column.

FURTHER to our news that dancer Liz Lea’s “Red” will be at the Edinburgh Festival, former Canberra dancer and QL2 member, Penny Chivas, is presenting “Burnt Out”, her original work about the Australian bushfires and climate change, at the festival, too. Chivas says she’s in discussions about bringing it to Canberra in January.

SYDNEY Folk Festival, cancelled in 2021, is back as a three-day event featuring more than 35 acts in two Surry Hills festival hubs, August 19-21. Canberra’s Fred Smith and his band will join Kim Yang in the line-up.

SHEKU Kanneh-Mason, famous for performing at the wedding of Harry and Meghan and the first cellist to reach the top 10 of the UK album charts, will be at the Canberra Theatre, 2pm, August 14, with his musical family members to play works by Schubert, Liszt, Mendelssohn, Shostakovich and Gershwin.

AARWUN Gallery, Nicholls, has an exhibition (August 12-September 4) of “Soft Light” paintings by impressionist artist Kasey Sealy, who has been in town giving studio classes. “It’s such a portable medium,” he says of his own chosen medium, watercolour.

FIFTEEN Irish dancers – “Eireborne” – will be at Canberra Theatre, August 20, performing Irish dance with a contemporary twist in a fusion of tap rhythms and beats.

ORIANA Chorale’s “Two Worlds” program will include the premiere of a new work by Chris Sainsbury and Daryll Griffin, which was commissioned for this concert. At Belconnen Arts Centre, August 20, and ANU Drill Hall Gallery, August 25.