Buyers stealing phones from unwitting sellers

POLICE are investigating several cases where sellers of mobile phones have had the phone stolen.
In these incidents, sellers arranged to meet a buyer to complete a sale. The buyer asks for the phone to be unlocked to make sure it works correctly, and then they steal it.
Police believe the stolen phones may then be used conduct other offences. In some cases social media accounts were hijacked and data, including personal information, was taken.
Anyone selling goods online is urged to take precautions that ensure their personal safety and that of their property.
This includes:
- Choosing a well-lit public area the seller is familiar with, where CCTV is operating
- Avoid meeting in vulnerable areas including the buyer or seller’s home, car parks or playing fields, especially after dark
- Don’t meet alone, take a friend or family member
- Plan an exit strategy if things don’t feel right
Anyone who has been a victim of recent incidents, or who has information, should call 1800 333000.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply