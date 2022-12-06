Buyers stealing phones from unwitting sellers

POLICE are investigating several cases where sellers of mobile phones have had the phone stolen.

In these incidents, sellers arranged to meet a buyer to complete a sale. The buyer asks for the phone to be unlocked to make sure it works correctly, and then they steal it.

Police believe the stolen phones may then be used conduct other offences. In some cases social media accounts were hijacked and data, including personal information, was taken.

Anyone selling goods online is urged to take precautions that ensure their personal safety and that of their property.

This includes:

Choosing a well-lit public area the seller is familiar with, where CCTV is operating

Avoid meeting in vulnerable areas including the buyer or seller’s home, car parks or playing fields, especially after dark

Don’t meet alone, take a friend or family member

Plan an exit strategy if things don’t feel right

Anyone who has been a victim of recent incidents, or who has information, should call 1800 333000.