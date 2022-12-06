Calvary Hospital evacuated following building fire

CALVARY Hospital has been evacuated following an electrical fire in the Xavier Building.
The emergency department is reportedly running as usual, however other areas remain evacuated.
Twitter and Facebook commenters, who claim to be at the scene, have reported no staff or patient injuries, and claim the situation is quickly getting under control.
