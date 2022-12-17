Campese seeks Labor preselection in Monaro

FORMER Canberra Raiders and Queanbeyan Blues player Terry Campese will run for preselection for Labor in the state seat of Monaro.

If successful, it will pit the 38-year-old sitting member Nichole Overall, who held the seat for the nationals at a by-election after the sudden retirement of controversial deputy NSW premier John Barilaro a year ago, at the March NSW election.

NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns said: “Terry knows what the people of Monaro and Queanbeyan need in terms of service delivery and support, because he listens and delivers for them as a community worker each and every day.

“I am delighted that Terry has put his hand to take his community service to the next level, in public office.”

Queanbeyan-born Campese captained the Canberra Raiders between 2010 and 2014 and represented NSW in State of Origin and Australia on the international stage. He still plays rugby league as captain-coach of Queanbeyan Blues since 2017.

In 2012 he began the Terry Campese Foundation, a not for profit which is focused on building brighter futures for young people. He has previously been an ambassador for Canteen Cancer, the Ronald McDonald House and a Patron of Raising Hope Education Foundation. He continues to work with the NRL on their roads to regions projects.

“While I am proud to have represented our region, the state and Australia as a professional football player, the most important work I’ve done is as a community worker and with the Terry Campese Foundation,” Campese says.

“I am driven by working in and for the community and I want to take that commitment to the next level.”

During the bushfires, which devastated the Monaro electorate, Terry served as a community recovery officer. He was also active in the fundraising campaign to bring the Queanbeyan sleep-bus to the area.

Today, he works with residents as the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council community program co-ordinator.

“I’m prepared to work with anyone and everyone to make Monaro a better region.

“It’s time for a fresh start in Monaro and I’m determined to ensure a Minns Labor government delivers better schools and hospitals for our community.”