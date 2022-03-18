Canberrans awarded for keeping the community safe

THE 2022 Community Protection Medal has today (March 18) been awarded to six Canberrans for their commitment to keeping the territory safe.

The medal was established in 2002 to reward police and emergency service members who have given continual, distinguished or outstanding service to protecting the community.

The recipients for 2022 are:

Paul Woods, ACT ambulance service, for his continued support ensuring the readiness of the ACT ambulance service and his unwavering support throughout the unprecedented 2019/20 bushfire season and COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Reynolds, ACT policing, for his sustained, distinguished and outstanding service to the ACT community, from frontline community policing to organised crime investigations and advocacy towards child water safety reform.

Marc Brown, ACT ambulance service, for his ongoing leadership, compassion and outstanding service to the Canberra community, the ACT ambulance service and the ESA communication centre.

Christopher Bourke, ACT fire and rescue, for sustained, distinguished and outstanding service to ACT fire and rescue, the ACT ESA and the ACT community through his dedication to improving the capability of the service and for consistently being willing and able to assist above and beyond his normal duties.

Michael Blaseotto, ACT rural fire service, for his dedication to and support of the ACT community through his role as a volunteer firefighter with the ACT rural fire service over the past 20 years.

Alex Bondarenko, ACT state emergency service, for his commitment to and passion for supporting the advancement of volunteers over the past 23 years.

Dr Marisa Paterson MLA, speaking on behalf of police and emergency services minister Mick Gentleman, congratulated the award recipients and thanked them for their service to the Canberra community.

“Today is a special day for these six individuals as their hard work and commitment is recognised by their colleagues, family and friends,” Dr Paterson said.

“I thank the recipients, along with all our first responders and supporting services, for their dedication to the community and their major contribution towards making the ACT a safer, better place to live.”