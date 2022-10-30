Car seized after 150km/h parkway chase

POLICE chased a black Nissan Skyline at speeds in excess of 150km/h on the Tuggeranong Parkway after the car’s registration was found to have expired.

The car was detected during speed checking at a school zone in Waramanga, on Thursday morning (October 27).

The driver took off, but to the risk to public safety, police abandoned the pursuit.

The next day (Friday, 28 October 2022) police attended an address linked to the vehicle and spoke to

The 19-year-old driver was located at an address linked to his vehicle. Police suspended his licence for 90 days and the car was seized.

He has been charged with:

failing to stop for police;

aggravated furious and reckless driving;

use of an unregistered vehicle;

use of an uninsured vehicle;

not displaying P-plates;

not notifying RTA of change to vehicle garaging address; and

not notifying RTA to change of driver licence address.

Meanwhile, police on patrol in Aranda yesterday (October 29) located a utility and trailer that were both unregistered. The 27-year-old driver was also found to have an expired licence.

He was issued seven infringements including unlicensed driving, two counts of use an unregistered vehicle, use uninsured vehicle, not notifying the RTA of changes of address and drive with an unsecured load.