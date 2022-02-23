Career ‘highlight’ ends as Ivan marches out of Soldier On

IVAN Slavich has resigned as CEO of veteran support charity, Soldier On after two years in the role he described as the “highlight” of his career.

Mr Slavich, well known to Canberrans for his years of supporting the cancer charity Canteen and as as a senior manager in ActewAGL, returned to the ACT from NSW where he held a job in the power industry. He leaves Soldier On on March 15.

Soldier On chairman Peter Leahy said Mr Slavich had “provided outstanding leadership and vision through challenging times, leading the organisation towards many great triumphs”.

The board is in the process of recruiting a new CEO.