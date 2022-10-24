Cash for councils to fix potholes

THE NSW government will hand out $50 million to help regional councils fix 420,000 potholes that have opened up on local roads across the state following this year’s extreme wet weather.

More than 135,000 potholes have already been repaired on regional roads across the state since February.

Monaro MP Nichole Overall said roads across the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council and Snowy Monaro Regional Council area have been “hard hit” by relentless wet weather.

“Both our councils combined have some of the largest road networks in the state and have been hit hard by this relentless wet weather that continues to make the situation tough for repair teams,” Overall said.

“This exceptional additional support is helping our councils boost the resources they can draw upon to repair our most damaged roads.”

Councils can now apply for the funding under the new Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round with applications open for two weeks from today.