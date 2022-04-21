Cash stolen after thieves break into hotel

Police are seeking to identify these men. Photo: Monaro Police. Police are seeking to identify this car. Photo: Monaro Police.

POLICE are on the hunt for two men who smashed their way into a hotel near Sutton on Tuesday (April 19) and stole money from an ATM.

Around 4.30am the men smashed a window of the hotel – located along the Federal Highway – forced their way inside and stole a “large” sum of cash from the ATM before fleeing in a dark coloured SUV, Monaro Police say.

Staff members discovered the break-in and alerted police.

Police have released an image of two men and an SUV, as part of the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information should call NSW Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.