Chance of thunderstorms, damaging winds in ACT

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting wet weather and the chance of thunderstorms across the ACT from this afternoon (April 19).

According to the BOM, Canberra is forecast to see around 20mm of rain and the potential for damaging winds.

The weather band should pass by around midnight.

During an emergency, the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) will make temporary repairs and ensure affected areas are safe. This includes tarping roofs and making fallen trees safe on private land.

For assistance during storms and floods, call the ACTSES on 132 500.

In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).