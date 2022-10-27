Covid testing centre closes in Mitchell

THE COVID-19 drive-through testing centre at Mitchell will permanently close today (October 28).

The closure comes after a drop in the demand for covid tests across the ACT.

“There has been a significant decline in the demand for PCR testing over the past month with numbers falling to an average of around 400 tests per day across the ACT,” Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.

“This is about 2,000 fewer tests per day compared with our peak in winter.

“This drop in demand allows us to consolidate and adapt our COVID-19 testing services across other existing sites.”

The Garran Surge Centre will continue to conduct PCR tests and is operating between 10am to 6pm daily.

On Canberra’s north side, the Holt COVID-19 testing centre operated by Capital Pathology will continue operating daily from 8am to 4pm.

Free RATs are still available for concession card holders at libraries across the ACT.