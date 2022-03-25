Charitable donations helps vulnerable Canberrans

COST of living pressures for vulnerable members of Canberra’s indigenous community are set to ease courtesy of a generous donation from a charitable fund.

Canberra’s indigenous health care service, Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services (WNAHCS), has today (March 25) received a $49,500 from the Capital Region Community Foundation, known as GreaterGood.

Established by the Public Trustee and Guardian, GreaterGood has distributed more than $13 million across Canberra and the region since it’s inception in 2003.

Winnunga Nimmityjah CEO Julie Tongs said the “generous” donation will go a long way to help ease cost of living pressures for some of Canberra’s most vulnerable.

Ms Tongs said the donation will be used to provide vouchers for clients to buy groceries, put fuel in their car or attend a medical appointment.

“The price of fuel and groceries is going up, and its hard for pensioners and the working poor to pay for a medical appointment, so it will be good to be able to give people a voucher help with these things,” Ms Tongs said.

“This is the first time we have received a donation from a fund like this so it’s extra special for us.

“It’s good to know that there are people out there that see and understand the work we do here at Winnunga Nimmityjah and how it benefits the community.

“It’s a very generous donation and we greatly appreciate it.”

GreaterGood, is Canberra’s only public charitable foundation, that provides people with the facility to create their own tax effective charitable funds.

At today’s cheque presentation GreaterGood chair Larry King said:

“The income from this bequest was specifically to go to local charities that support indigenous people,” Mr King said.

“Winnunga are such a worthy cause, and what they do in our community is wonderful, it’s great they have been able to receive this donation.”