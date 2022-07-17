Child-sex charges mount for 56-year-old man

A 56-year-old man, arrested in February and initially charged with six child-sex offences, faces new charges in the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow (July 18).

Police say the investigating officers of Operation Pyrite have received additional information to support further charges for offences against the initial victims, and another victim has come forward.

The impending charges include two counts of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, which carries a possible sentence of 25 years imprisonment.

In total, the man will face 17 charges, including:

Eight counts of committing an act of indecency in the presence of a person under 16 years.

Four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 16 years.

Two counts of committing an act of indecency on a person under 16 outside of Australia.

One count of committing an act of indecency on a person under 16 years.

Operation Pyrite’s investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers website.