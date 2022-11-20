Citizens’ arrest ends crime spree

MEMBERS of the public have put an end to an alleged robber’s crime spree by making a citizen’s arrest.
Police say members of the public chased and held down a man believed to have used an axe to hold up and rob the IGA supermarket at Gowrie yesterday (November 20).
According to police, the same man – a 30-year-old from Wanniassa – used the same axe to assault a worker at the Manuka Newsagency earlier that morning, before stealing cash and running off.
The man has been charged with aggravated robbery, possessing stolen goods and a weapon, and breach of parole.
He has also been charged with a robbery at the Kambah IGA on November 13.
