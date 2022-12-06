City sports stadium gets Lee’s support

THE plan put forward this week by industry leaders to build a stadium and convention centre in the city has met with approval from the Canberra Liberals.

Leader Elizabeth Lee says it is clear the project will not happen under a Labor-Greens government.

“After spending 13 years stringing the Canberra public along the chief minister was very clear in June this year that it was impossible to build a stadium in the city,” Ms Lee says.

“He then changed his argument during Estimates Hearings in August saying the main reason for not building a stadium was due to the fact it would be used so infrequently and would be a ‘dead space’ for much of the year.

“I find it astounding the chief minister has now come out and said he will examine the proposal for the inverted-bowl stadium in what is his third position on the matter in recent times, despite the sports minister on the same day saying there is no consideration for a city stadium.

“The benefits of having something as big as a stadium in the city with all the surrounding infrastructure is because of the ongoing economic benefits that flows on through to the entire city.

“Canberra has missed out on and will struggle to attract major sporting events and artists because we do not have the appropriate infrastructure to be able to host national and international events.

“This is very important for the future of our city and I acknowledge the leadership from the Canberra sporting and business community in the absence of any meaningful direction from the chief minister.”