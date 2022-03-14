Civic assault: Do you know these men?

POLICE are looking to identify two men in connection to an assault in Civic that has left a man with severe head injury.

About 1.15am on Sunday (March 13) ACT police attended to a 24-year-old man who was lying unconscious in Verity Lane, near the Alinga Street bus station.

After first aid was administered by police, the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police believe the two men allegedly involved in the assault were part of a group of four seen running through the laneway, past Mooseheads before stopping at East Row McDonald’s.

The first man that police are looking for has short dark hair, a beard and tanned skin. He was wearing a pair of dark pants and shirt, a blue jumper and black and white shoes.

The second man has medium length brown hair and fair skin. He was wearing black pants, black and white shoes and a white Calvin Klein shirt with a horizontal red stripe across the chest.

Anyone who can identify either of the men should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.