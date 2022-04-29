Cleanaway cops $600k fine for polluting river

CLEANAWAY has been fined more than $600,000 after it leaked solvent into the Molonglo River in Queanbeyan two years ago.

The penalty was imposed by the NSW Environment Protection Agency (EPA) after Cleanaway Equipment Services Pty failed to notify it after large quantities of solvent leaked from it’s premises in Queanbeyan into the stormwater system and into the river in May 2020.

Via a post on facebook, the national waste company confirmed that about 2500 litres of kerosene solvent entered the river during two incidents on May 14 and 15, 2020.

The company admitted the incidents caused harm to the river and affected macroinvertebrates.

They were ordered to pay fines of $617,000 for two water pollution offences, and for the failure to notify.

Cleanaway must also pay the EPA’s investigation and legal costs of $110,778.