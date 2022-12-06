Concerns for missing teen Jamie

JAMIE Votto, 14, has not been seen or heard from since the early hours of Monday (December 5), and was last seen in Latham.

He is not believed to have access to money or transport, and concerns are held for his welfare.

Police have described Jamie as being Caucasian, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, with short brown hair, brown eyes, and of a slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to call 131444.