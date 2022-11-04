Conflicted treasurer resigns from racing club

THE head of the ACT’s infrastructure department Duncan Edghill has resigned from his position as a senior committee member at Canberra Racing Club, as the ACT government embarks on a major residential and commercial development at Thoroughbred Park.

Edghill is the boss of Major Projects Canberra and has served as treasurer of Canberra Racing Club since October.

His resignation comes days after the ACT government released a draft development strategy – on Melbourne Cup Day – with options to build houses on Thoroughbred Park and get rid of the race track.

Canberra Racing Club Chair Les Boag said Edghill voluntarily resigned from the committee this morning.

“Given Duncan’s role in ACT government and recent developments, he has voluntarily resigned from the committee to avoid any possible perceived conflict of interest and this morning I accepted his resignation on behalf of the Club,” Canberra Racing Club Chair Les Boag said.

“I would like to thank Duncan for his tireless, dedicated and valued efforts as treasurer and committee-person and wish him all the best for the future.”