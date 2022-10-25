Cooma businesses evacuated after flash flood

HEAVY rain has caused flash flooding in Cooma, with some businesses in the town’s centre having to be evacuated.

The Monaro Highway, north of Cooma, has closed due to floodwater which has also impacted the CBD.

Businesses along the main street were assisted by the SES to sandbag their shopfronts.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said the Cooma Back Creek at the SMEC site peaked at 2.17 metres on Tuesday (October 25) morning.

The Cooma Creek at Koolaroo peaked at 4.01 metres at about the same time, the BOM said.

By noon the BOM said major flooding was easing with the creek below flood level, and continuing to fall.