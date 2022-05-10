Cops seize hoon cars used for street racing

POLICE have seized four cars being used by hoons to street race at speeds in excess of more than 150km/hr in Canberra.

Police say the first of two separate speed racing incidents – took place about 4.25pm on Mother’s Day (May 8th) – and involved a grey Audi and black BMW travelling at high speeds along Gundaroo Drive between the Barton Highway and Gungahlin Drive.

In the second incident – which occurred later that evening – police saw a grey Kia Stinger racing a blue Holden Commodore sedan north on Gungahlin Drive, Kaleen at speeds in excess of 150kph.

Four cars were seized by police and towed from the scenes.

“The drivers will face significant fines and/or court once the investigation into these incidents are complete,” an ACT Policing spokesperson said.

Anyone with dash cam footage or information about the speed racing incidents should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.