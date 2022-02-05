News location:

Covid case numbers keep dropping in southern NSW

NEW covid cases in southern NSW continue to fall, according to the latest figures today (February 5).

The Southern NSW Local Health District is reporting 139 positive cases in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 98 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 41 positive PCR tests. It is managing 3108 active cases in the district.

However, there are 20 people in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

Local government area (LGA) breakdown of the 139 new cases:

  • Bega Valley, 19
  • Eurobodalla, 32
  • Goulburn Mulwaree, 24
  • Queanbeyan Palerang, 36
  • Snowy Monaro, 12
  • Upper Lachlan, 6
  • Yass Valley, 10

