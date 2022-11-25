Covid cases keep creeping up

THE ACT has reported another big jump in COVID-19 cases this week with more than 1700 new cases recorded.

ACT health says there were 1757 new cases of the virus recorded this week, 300 more than the 1449 cases reported last week.

Of the new cases, 1066 were detected via RAT, and 691 via PCR testing.

No one has died with COVID-19 in this reporting period but there were 34 people in hospital with COVID-19.

One person remains in the intensive care unit and requires ventilation.

The ACT has recorded 213,851 cases since March 2020.

Some 78.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had three doses of a covid vaccine.