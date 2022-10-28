Covid cases rise in weekly report

More than 700 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Canberra, according to the latest report by ACT Health.

ACT Health has published the statistics for the past week, reporting that 731 new covid cases were recorded between the period of October 20 to October 27.

The number of new cases are up from last week’s 579 and 657 the week prior.

Forty three people were in Canberra hospitals with the virus this week, including one person in intensive care.

Since March 2020 the ACT has recorded a total of 208,495 covid cases.

More than 60 per cent of people aged 50 and over in the ACT have received four doses of a covid vaccine.