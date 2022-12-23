Covid claims two more deaths amid rising cases

TWO people have died – a man in his 80s and woman in her 70s – with COVID-19, according to the latest weekly report from ACT Health. The total number of ACT lives lost since March 2020 stands at 138.

The latest figures also report 3184 new cases of covid (1283 PCR and 1901 RAT), a rise on last week’s 3018 cases. The total number of cases reported in the ACT since March 2020 is 224,902.

There are 69 patients with covid in hospital, of which three are in ICU and one is on a ventilator. An active case in hospital is a patient who has tested positive to COVID-19 requiring covid-specific precautions due to their infectious status.

ACT Health will not be reporting covid numbers until January 6.