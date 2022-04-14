Crash closes Cotter Road westbound

THERE are significant traffic delays around the intersection of Cotter Road and Tuggeranong Parkway, following a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon (April 14).

Both westbound lanes of Cotter Road are closed and detours are in place.

Traffic is backed up to the Glenoch Interchange southbound on the Tuggeranong Parkway and at a standstill.

Traffic is also backed up to Lady Denman Drive westbound from the Cotter Road.

Emergency services are currently on scene.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.