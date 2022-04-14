News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 13°/15° | Thursday, April 14, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Crash closes Cotter Road westbound

THERE are significant traffic delays around the intersection of Cotter Road and Tuggeranong Parkway, following a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon (April 14).

Both westbound lanes of Cotter Road are closed and detours are in place.

Traffic is backed up to the Glenoch Interchange southbound on the Tuggeranong Parkway and at a standstill.

Traffic is also backed up to Lady Denman Drive westbound from the Cotter Road.

Emergency services are currently on scene.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Truck driver charged after multi-vehicle crash

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews