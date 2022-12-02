News location:

Crash closes three lanes of parkway

Location of the accident on the Tuggeranong Parkway this morning.

BOTH southbound lanes and one northbound lane of the Tuggeranong Parkway are closed near the intersection of Cotter Road following a motor vehicle accident this morning (December 3).

Police and Fire & Rescue are on the scene and Emergency Services asks drivers to avoid the area.

