Daily covid cases jump back over 1000

THE ACT has now passed 180,000 total covid cases since the start of the pandemic, as daily infections jumped back over 1000 today (July 19).

The ACT recorded 1221 new cases of covid in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, a sharp jump from the 887 in yesterday’s figures.

Of the new cases, 667 were recorded via PCR tests and 554 were recorded via RATs.

Hospital numbers remain near record levels, with 170 people currently hospitalised with the virus. Six people are in intensive care and three people are on ventilators.

The ACT’s record of daily covid cases stands at 1860, which was reported on January 18 this year.

Canberra’s Chief Health Officer is predicting new cases to get as high as 2000-3000 in the coming weeks, as a third wave makes its way through the community.