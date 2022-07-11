ACT covid cases predicted to triple

DAILY cases of COVID-19 are predicted to triple in the coming weeks, ACT Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman warned in an update today (July 11).

ACT Health expects that new cases will rise to between 2000 and 3000 a day as a third wave of the virus makes its way through the country.

Ms Coleman said the rise in infections is being caused by more infectious subvariants of Omicron, BA.4 and BA.5.

“These subvariants are escaping immune defences that we have developed to COVID-19, making them more transmissible than we’ve seen before,” she said.

“Daily COVID-19 case numbers are not expected to peak until late July or early August, during which time the ACT could see more than 2000 or even 3000 cases a day.

“This new wave of COVID-19, combined with the ACT’s first influenza season in three years and increases in other respiratory illnesses, are already impacting our community and workplaces.

“We need to use our covid-smart behaviours again to continue to help protect our community as this new wave approaches and makes its way through Canberra.”

From midnight tonight the reinfection period for Canberrans who have had covid before will be reduced from 12 weeks to 28 days.

It means that anyone who has already had covid who has been in close contact with a positive case will be encouraged to isolate if their own infection was more than 28 days ago.

“This reflects the emerging evidence that people can become reinfected with the virus as early as 28 days after a previous COVID-19 infection, so please do not ignore symptoms after this time,” said Ms Coleman.

When asked about the possibility of the reintroduction of mandates in Canberra the Chief Health Officer said she would “never say never.”

She is encouraging Canberrans to:

Stay up to date with vaccinations.

Wear a mask when in crowded, indoor environments including on public transport.

Stay home if you have any covid symptoms and get tested.

Not attend high-risk settings such as health care (unless seeking treatment), if you have any symptoms of covid.

Work from home if possible.

Practice good hygiene.

She has also encouraged people find out if they or their immediate family members are eligible for COVID-19 antivirals.

“All Australians aged 70 and over are now eligible for this treatment if they test positive to COVID-19,” she said.

“Also eligible are people aged 50 and over with two or more risk factors for severe disease and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people aged 30 and over with two or more risk factors for severe disease. Immunocompromised people over 18 may also be eligible.”

Ms Coleman’s warning comes as fourth vaccinations were made available to Australians aged over 30 today.

The ACT recorded 1143 new cases of covid in the latest reporting period.