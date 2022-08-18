Daily covid numbers lower

THE ACT has recorded 384 new cases of COVID-19 today (August 18) via 249 PCR tests and 135 RATs.

It comes as ACT Health report 129 people in hospital with the virus, with two people in the intensive care unit and one person requiring ventilation.

Across the ACT there are 2171 active cases of covid, with a total of 199,673 total cases since the pandemic started in March 2020.