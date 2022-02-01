Dangerous dog stolen from government facility

POLICE are searching for a dog declared as dangerous that was stolen from an ACT Government facility early this morning (February 1).

In the early hours of this morning the Domestic Animal Services facility located on Mugga Lane, Symonston was broken into and four dogs were released from their cages.

While three of the dogs have been recovered, one dog remains at large.

The missing dog has previously been declared dangerous under the Domestic Animals Act 2020. It is a medium to large size pit-bull terrier, approximately 37kg and is tan with white patches on his chest.

The break-in at the facility is being investigated by police.

Police advice that if you see this animal or have information regarding its location not to approach it. Call ACT Domestic Animal Services on 132 281 or email dogcontrol@act.gov.au

Anyone with information regarding the break-in should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.