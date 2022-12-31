‘Dangerous’ opioids found in illicit drugs check

​

STRONG opioids have been detected in illicit tablets being sold in Canberra as “oxycodone”.

ACT Health says Metonitazene, a potent synthetic opioid, has been detected in a tablet tested at the CanTEST Health and Drug Checking Service.

“The synthetic opioid has been detected in tablets that were sold as ‘oxycodone’,” says ACT Health.

“The tablets were circular and yellow in colour, with no markings or stamps. This drug warning does not apply to any oxycodone tablets provided on prescription through a pharmacy or a healthcare service.

“Metonitazene is a potent synthetic opioid of the nitazene class. Nitazenes can be as strong, or stronger than fentanyl. NSW Health have recently issued a public drug warning for ‘Heroin’ found to contain nitazenes.”

People who have taken nitazenes may experience an overdose.

Overdose symptoms include:

slow breathing/snoring

drowsiness

loss of consciousness

skin turning blue or grey.

“Naloxone can temporarily reverse an overdose from nitazenes. If you see the warning signs of an overdose, seek help by calling 000. Stay with the person, and on the phone with the operator until the ambulance arrives. Use naloxone if you have it, still call 000 even if naloxone has been given,” says ACT Health.

”Naloxone is an easy to use life-saving medicine that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. It is available free to people who may experience, or witness, an opioid overdose. Naloxone is available in the ACT from CanTEST, through the Civic and Woden Needle and Syringe Programs, over the counter at some pharmacies, or through contacting CAHMA on 02 6253 3643 or info@cahma.org.au.

“The risk of overdose is increased for people who use drugs when they are alone, use drugs again after a break and when different drugs are mixed. Alcohol, benzos and opioids are very dangerous to combine.

”Any use of illicit drugs pose a risk to health. The unexpected effects of this particular substance could be extremely dangerous, which is why ACT Health has issued this alert.

“People in possession of any yellow tablets sold to them as ‘oxycodone’ should be aware that they could cause harm if taken. If you suspect you are in possession of this substance, you should safely dispose of the drug. Fentanyl test strips are unable to detect nitazene opioids.”

