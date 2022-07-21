Deal done to roll out electric emergency services vehicles

ELECTRIC emergency services vehicles will be delivered into the ACT’s Emergency Services Agency (ESA) fleet over the next four years, as part of a $13 million partnership between the agency and Volvo.

Under the deal, ESA and Volvo Group Australia will co-design and develop up to seven electric commercial vehicles, including electric fire trucks, one of which is being built in Austria by specialist manufacturer Rosenbauer.

There are currently no low or zero emissions emergency service vehicles available on the market.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the project will contribute to the government’s goal of net zero emissions by 2045.

“The partnership with Volvo Group Australia will help with the Territory and the nation cut emissions and meet our collective ambition to limit global warming to two degrees or less,” Barr says.

President and CEO of Volvo Group Australia Martin Merrick says the project was a step towards decarbonising the planet.

“Every day around the world lives depend on our vehicles, and we look forward to that trust evolving towards an emissions-free environment to improve the lives of many more,” Merrick says.