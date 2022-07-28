Debut short movie makes it to the Venice festival

CANBERRA writer-director Clare Young’s debut short film “Love Forever” will premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, possibly the first time a locally-produced film has been selected into the event.

The film tells the story of a girl from Canberra who falls in love with a boy from Sydney’s northern beaches.

Young had previously been the recipient of an artsACT grant for an intensive mentorship with Jane Campion, which included shadowing her process through the development and production of the first season of “Top of the Lake”, typing up the celebrated New Zealander’s handwritten scripts, bringing her tea, taking out notes in rehearsals and acting out characters.

Hannah McKenzie, who plays the central character, Emily,” was selected from auditions with more than 80 girls from Canberra high schools.

Beau Cram, who plays Adam, is the real deal – he was “discovered” at Avalon Beach.

The film was shot on location in Canberra and Sydney, and was supported with post-production funding through Screen Australia’s “Hot Shots” program.

Young, who describes having been selected to premiere at Venice as “a dream come true,” says: “I see love as the most powerful energetic force… I wanted to examine its nature, its danger and its beauty. How it breaks us down and sets us free.”

“Love Forever” will be screened in the Orizzonti Short Films Competition, Venice, between August 31 – September 10.