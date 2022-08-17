Design festival returns to its full potential

THE annual DESIGN Canberra Festival will return in November for its ninth anniversary to celebrate art, spread across the nation’s capital.

This year marks the return of the Festival to it’s full potential, after it was postponed last year due to COVID-19 and replaced with a smaller program, Nurture.

This year’s festival will explore the theme of “Transformation” with more than 200 events to be presented as symposiums, including talks, exhibitions, tours, open studios, workshops and a public art trail.

Artistic director and CEO Jodie Cunningham said she is excited to again showcase the work of Canberra’s talented artists and designers, and to engage the community in important dialogue and programs that speak to collective design futures.

The DESIGN Festival, around Canberra, November 2-November 20. More here.