Don’t approach wanted man, police warn

A man wanted by police is on the run after escaping from Canberra Hospital.
Police say Mohammadiman Aghahosseini, 32, escaped from the hospital on Sunday (November 13) and was last seen travelling on foot in the direction of Launceston Street, Phillip.
Police have urged the public not to approach him.
Mohammadiman is described him as being of Middle Eastern appearance, with a medium build, olive complexion, short black hair and dark eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green high vis jumper with writing on the back, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information should call 131 444.
