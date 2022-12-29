Dougal’s most-clicked movie reviews of 2022

Here are DOUGAL MACDONALD’S most-clicked movie reviews of 2022.
- “How To Please A Woman” ★★★½
May 20 – “How to Please a Woman”, Dullsville wondered movie reviewer DOUGAL MACDONALD. “I wuz wrong, big time!” he says.
- “The Drover’s Wife” ★★★★★
May 7 – Five stars for “The Drover’s Wife”: “I hope movie lovers will flock to see this film. When naming the year’s best Aussie film next comes around, I reckon that it has to be in with a very good chance,” says DOUGAL MACDONALD.
- “Gangubai Kathiawadi” ★★★★
February 25 – DOUGAL MACDONALD reviews a film that’s “historical, a drama, a comedy, a musical and a morality tale. Most of all, it’s a message-fun movie that triumphs over the chatter of its Indian language.”
- “Ruby’s Choice” ★★★½
March 4 – Do yourself a favour, says film reviewer DOUGAL MACDONALD and see ‘Ruby’s Choice’. “I came out knowing that I had watched a talented collaboration from acting to environmental explanation. And I admired its philanthropic promise.”
- “Top Gun: Maverick” ★
May 27 – “The film’s first serious flying sequence involves Maverick flying at a speed reaching Mach 10. Twaddle. For me the rest was a waste of time and space that didn’t get any better.” DOUGAL MACDONALD’S not thrilled at the “Top Gun” sequel.
