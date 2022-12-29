News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 19°/21° | Friday, December 30, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Dougal’s most-clicked movie reviews of 2022

Movie reviewer Dougal Macdonald

Here are DOUGAL MACDONALD’S most-clicked movie reviews of 2022.

Movie 1 – “How To Please A Woman”
  1. How To Please A Woman” ★★★½
    May 20 – “How to Please a Woman”, Dullsville wondered movie reviewer DOUGAL MACDONALD. “I wuz wrong, big time!” he says.

    Movie 2 – The Drover’s Wife
  2. The Drover’s Wife” ★★★★★
    May 7 – Five stars for “The Drover’s Wife”: “I hope movie lovers will flock to see this film. When naming the year’s best Aussie film next comes around, I reckon that it has to be in with a very good chance,” says DOUGAL MACDONALD.

    Movie 3 – Gangubai Kathiawadi
  3. Gangubai Kathiawadi” ★★★★
    February 25 – DOUGAL MACDONALD reviews a film that’s “historical, a drama, a comedy, a musical and a morality tale. Most of all, it’s a message-fun movie that triumphs over the chatter of its Indian language.”

    Movie 4 – Ruby’s Choice
  4. Ruby’s Choice” ★★★½
    March 4 – Do yourself a favour, says film reviewer DOUGAL MACDONALD and see ‘Ruby’s Choice’. “I came out knowing that I had watched a talented collaboration from acting to environmental explanation. And I admired its philanthropic promise.”
  5. Top Gun: Maverick” ★
    May 27 – “The film’s first serious flying sequence involves Maverick flying at a speed reaching Mach 10. Twaddle. For me the rest was a waste of time and space that didn’t get any better.” DOUGAL MACDONALD’S not thrilled at the “Top Gun” sequel.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Dougal Macdonald

Dougal Macdonald

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews