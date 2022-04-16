News location:

Canberra CityNews

Driver booked at 147km/h in Kaleen 60 zone

A police photo of the driver’s speed…. 147km/h in a 60km/h zone.

POLICE booked a 25-year-old Giralang man doing 147km/h on Baldwin Drive, Kaleen, at about 1.30pm on Good Friday (April 15), exceeding the 60km/h limit by 87km/h. 

He will be fined $1841 and accrue 12 demerit points due to the Easter double-demerit point period being in effect.

Then at 10.25pm police patrols in Tennant Street, Fyshwick, spotted a 32-year-old Melba man driving a green Toyota van performing an aggravated burnout in front of a large crowd of people.

The crowd dispersed after the police arrived. The van driver was fined $970. He will accrue four demerit points.

Police say no drivers were detected drink or drug-driving on Friday.

