Driver booked for speeding with no accelerator pedal

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for speeding, while on drugs, and driving an unregistered, defective vehicle with no accelerator pedal – a “rope pull” mechanism was being used to operate it.

At 4pm yesterday (December 1), police spotted a Subaru Forrester travelling at 110km/h in a 60km/h zone on John Gorton Drive.

The driver returned a positive roadside drug test.

The vehicle’s registration was suspended due to unpaid fines and the car was defected, preventing it from being driven. The man was taken into custody.