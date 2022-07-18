Alleged drug driver speeds at cops, assaults officer

A FISHER man allegedly reached 130km/h on Northbourne last night (July 17), drove at on-foot officers deploying stop sticks, and broke an officer’s leg.

About 11.10pm yesterday, police observed a black Honda Civic sedan travelling in excess of 100km/h on Northbourne Avenue at Turner.

A short pursuit began, but was stopped due to the erratic nature of the driving and the risk it posed to the community, and the Honda briefly entered NSW, before returning to the ACT.

At three separate points, the man allegedly drove at police who were on foot, attempting to deploy stop sticks. The vehicle was observed to be travelling in excess of 130km/h.

Soon after, stop sticks were successfully used and the driver came to a stop in the southbound lanes of Northbourne Avenue at Dickson.

During his arrest, the driver fought with police, with one officer suffering a broken lower leg.

He was later charged with four counts of driving at police, failing to stop for police, drug driving, reckless driving, obstruct a Territory official, assault a front line community service provider and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today.