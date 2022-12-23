Drugged e-scooter rider clocked at 100km/h

POLICE caught a modified e-scooter travelling at 100km/h on the Majura Parkway this morning (December 23).

About 8.40am today police spotted the scooter on the parkway’s on-road bike lane. When police motorcycle officers directed the scooter rider to stop, he left the roadway and on to an adjacent bike path.

Soon after, the rider lost control and fell off the scooter, before attempting to run away. He was caught and a roadside test returned a positive result for methamphetamine.

The rider, a 38-year-old Phillip man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to minor injuries.

Police say it is illegal to ride a Personal Mobility Device, including an e-scooter, at a speed more than 25km/h. Due to the speed recorded by the rider, he will be charged with vehicular offences including disqualified driving, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and failing to stop for police. Additional charges are likely.

The scooter has been seized by police, and the man will face court in January.

Meanwhile, police have also stopped the first driver in the ACT who will lose their licence for speeding, due to the double-demerit points period.

About 7.20am today a red Mazda utility was detected at 139km/h in a 90km/h zone on Caswell Drive, Aranda. A 22-year-old Belconnen woman was issued an infringement of $1841 and 12 demerit points.

Double demerit points are in effect in the ACT until 11.59pm Monday, January 2.