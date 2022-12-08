Drunk and drugged drivers to be targetted

DRUNK and drugged drivers are the December target for ACT police.

This year’s drink driving charges already exceed the 2021 total. Last year police charged 794 people with drink driving. As of November 30, 796 people had been charged.

A/Insp Ken Williams said: “The summer months bring a rise in parties, end of year celebrations and public holidays, but sadly we also see a rise in anti-social, illegal and potentially dangerous behaviour.”

However, police say charges for drug driving are on course to be lower this year, with 495 charges in 2021 compared to 400 as of November 30.

“We have already seen 18 people die on ACT roads this year, and many of these incidents have seen alcohol or drugs play a significant factor,” said Williams.

“The best advice we can give this festive season is if you plan to drink, please don’t drive. Have an alternative plan of how to get home, whether that is with a designated driver, using public transport, or a ride-share service.

“This decision could save your life, or the life of someone you love.”