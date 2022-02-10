Drunk driver rolls car in Mitchell

POLICE are seeking a driver believed to have seen a car roll and collide with the tram line in Mitchell early Sunday morning (February 6).

Between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday, police responded to calls that a Mitsubishi Triton had rolled and crashed into the tram line on Flemington Road at EPIC Exhibition Park.

The two men trapped in the rolled vehicle were transported to hospital. The Triton driver produced a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

Police are looking for the driver of a Black Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon that was in the area. They say the driver stopped to provide assistance before leaving the scene.

Any witnesses to the collision, and anyone with any information about people at the scene after the collision, is urged to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.