Drunk, drugged, unlicensed… Christmas on the roads

THE driver of a blue Ford Laser, with registration that had expired in April, was stopped by police for driving erratically on Gungahlin Drive, Gungahlin about 5.10pm on Christmas Day.

A licence check revealed the 37-year-old Hughes man had been disqualified since 2007. He was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, driving under the influence, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle and breach of good behaviour obligations.

He was but one of a parade of people charged over the holiday weekend.

On Christmas morning at about 8 o’clock, police detected a red Toyota being driven by a 33-year-old Coombs man at 116km/h on Belconnen Way, Aranda, which has an 80km/h limit. The man was fined $700 fine and given eight demerit points.

At 9.15, a 49-year-old Throsby man, driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, was stopped by police on Majura Parkway, Majura. He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.171, which is more than three times the legal 0.05 limit. Police instantly suspended his ACT heavy vehicle driving licence for 90 days and he will be summonsed to attend the ACT Magistrates Court next year.

Also on Christmas morning, police conducted 235 breath tests and four drug tests on Oaks Estate Road, Majura. police report that one driver, a 38-year-old Karabar (NSW) man, returned a positive drug result. He was taken into custody as he also had an outstanding ACT arrest warrant and is charged with drug driving and driving while suspended.

At about 1.50pm, police stopped a grey Mazda detected at 131km/h in the 80km/h zone on Horse Park Drive, Kenny. The 32-year-old woman driving the Mazda produced a Tongan licence and told police she was running late for work. She was fined $1841 will accrue 12 demerit points, which will remove her right to drive in Australia for three months.

Then at 3.30pm in the 80km/h zone on the Barton Highway, Kaleen, police clocked a black Volkswagen Golf with expired registration travelling at 107km/h. The driver, a 20-year-old Fraser man, produced an expired probationary driving licence. Police say he was fined $2794, and will not be able to renew his licence, as it will be suspended for three months.

And on Christmas Eve, at about 12.50pm police patrolling Bindubi Street, Cook, detected an orange Honda CBR motorbike travelling at 125km/h, 45km/h faster than the posted speed limit. When stopped, the rider, a 19-year-old Aranda man, produced a learner’s licence, despite there not being an L-plate displayed on the motorcycle. He also returned a positive result for a prescribed drug. Beyond that, police say the motorcycle is not listed on the ACT Road Transport Authority’s list of approved motorcycles for learner riders. The man will face court in January.